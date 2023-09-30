A long-time public servant — including terms as Texas County sheriff — has passed away.

Carl Watson, 80, of Solo, passed away overnight.

Mr. Watson was a 33-year veteran of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and served two terms as Texas County sheriff beginning Jan. 1, 2005. Before being elected as the top county law enforcement official, he was a trooper with the patrol and retired as an investigator with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was a U.S. veteran and active outdoorsman.

Patrol recruit Carl Dean Watson undergoes firearms training at the Highway Patrol Training Academy at Rolla. The 23-year-old recruit attended Houston High School.

During his tenure as sheriff, the department moved to new facilities at the Texas County Justice Center on North Grand Avenue in Houston.

Services for Mr. Watson are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church in Houston. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the church.

Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to TCMH Hospice of Care, The MASTERS (Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society) or New Hope Cemetery.

This story has been updated to reflect a change in service and visitation dates