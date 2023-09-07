This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Dickerson Park Zoo is celebrating its 100th birthday this year — and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors are invited to join the party. CBCO, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is partnering with the Dickerson Park Zoo to help boost the region’s blood supply for local patients.

Go wild about saving lives and donate blood at the upcoming blood drive in Cabool on Tuesday, September 19.

Successful donors will receive two free admissions to Dickerson Park Zoo, valued at $34. Zoo admission vouchers are valid through July 31, 2024. No other discounts or coupons apply. Donors will also receive a limited-edition zoo-themed T-shirt, while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Francis, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Cabool area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

First Baptist Church

Family Life Center

801 Ozark Street, Cabool

Tuesday, September 19

1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.

Photo identification is required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.

Each donation can help save the lives of up to three people in the Ozarks.