Chamber of Commerce updates, airport improvements and electrical pole replacements were among matters discussed Tuesday by the Houston City Council.

Chamber board member Kristie Miller and Interim Director Kenny Perzan spoke to the council. Miller discussed the disappearance of electrical bills for local ballfields and affirmed that she would like them sent to the chamber’s postal box.

Perzan said that he committed six months to the chamber as the part-time interim director and that he and the chamber would renegotiate any further tenure later. He also said that there are currently four board seats open and that he believes traffic at the newly re-opened visitor center has been good.

Perzan asked that the city review if animal waste is allowed at the fairgrounds’ dumpsters due to an upcoming circus on Sept. 14.

Additionally, Miller and Perzan disclosed that the chamber has paid several debts after its land sale to the fair board. However, the organization has several outstanding loans, mortgages on properties and other debts. They also said a COVID relief loan from 2020 had been discovered with payments now started. The full amount will need to be paid if the chamber would like to receive any grants in the future. For more information about the chamber or if you have any questions they can be reached at 417-217-4399, chamberhoustonmo@gmail.com or houstonmochamber.org.

AIRPORT DISCUSSION

Joe Honeycutt, a former councilman with an interest in the Houston Memorial Airport, discussed airport hangar leases and possible improvements to the airport.

Honeycutt explained that the city executed an ordinance to help propagate the airport that permitted interested parties to build a hangar at their expense on airport grounds for a lease of 20 years. At the end of the 20-year lease, the facility would revert back to the city.

Honeycutt believes the city and the hangar tenants have not followed this ordinance and several others pertaining to the airport. He provided a list of hangars and their lease expiration dates, stating only one was still viable. The council and Honeycutt agreed to look into the matter further and consider other improvements to the airport such as new paint, taking down dilapidated hangars and building new ones.

Mike Williams, electrical department supervisor, discussed replacing poles in town. He said that the money for doing so is usually spent on other things during the year. The city would like a plan to replace a certain amount every year and Williams agreed to work on it.

Additionally, Williams said that a new bucket truck for his department will arrive around Christmas, at which time they will sell an old one to Cabool. Don Romines, member, said the money made from the sale should go toward new poles.

In other matters:

The council gave the fire department permission to pursue a 50/50 grant totaling $20,000 that would be used for clothing, radios and gear.

Charlie Shea, a Houston resident, questioned the council on the firing of the administrator, property and pricing for a quadplex, attorney fees for suing the former mayor in a dispute over health insurance fees, an update on a potential forensic audit and the search for a new administrator.

It was reported that the lawsuit has cost $10,000 to $11,000, the forensic audit would cover a five-year period with pricing being sought and talks continue with city administrator candidates.

A new credit card usage policy was approved and the council agreed to look further into guidelines on food spending.

The council agreed to publish information to the public on its recent certificate of deposit movement pertaining to penalties paid and prospective gained earnings.

It was heard that street paving is complete, a new golf course employee started recently, the pool closed, the city is nearing 200 fiber hookups and several improvements have been made around town by various departments.

Sean Smith, attorney, was absent from the meeting. At 7:25 p.m., the council adjourned. The council met for about an hour in closed session before the regular session.