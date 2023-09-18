Clarence Evan “Sam” Lay of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., formerly of Salem, Ill., passed away on Aug. 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. He was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Bourbon, Mo., to Clarence Otto and Bessie Osborn Lay.

Sam married Sharon Sue “Susee” Brown in Houston Mo. on Aug. 27, 1961. To this union, one son, Dane, was born. He later married Barbara Wahl on May 18, 1989, in Jacksonville, Ill. She preceded him in death in February of 2008. He later married Sally Beckman on Oct. 11, 2012, in Panama City Beach, Fla. She survives in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

Sam was raised in Houston, where he graduated from high school in 1960. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Science in 1966 from Southwest Missouri State University and his Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration in 1968 from Washington University in St. Louis.

He enjoyed a long career of 40 plus years in Hospital Administration at several hospitals. He was also the executive director of the Salem Community Activities Center and co-owner of Salem Flowers and Greenhouse.

Visitation for Clarence Evan “Sam” Lay was held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem, Ill. with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. Memorial contributions could be made to Vanderbilt Palliative Care, the Alzheimer’s Association or the donor’s choice.