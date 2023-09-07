Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Aug. 30 – Aug. 31 meeting.

Members:

  • Met with Dan Cavender and Mike Scott, BPJ Insurance, and Doreen Hull and Mike Sindel, Midwest Public Risk, concerning insurance coverage for the county.
  • Held a public hearing concerning the county tax rate.
  • Approved a liquor license for Harry Spencer, Family Dollar in Licking.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Michael Baker, full-time jailer, effective Sept. 8.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Christian Farris, ADS representative, concerning culverts and other options for townships.
  • Don Stilley, Upton Township, for a short visit.
  • Linda Bradford to discuss issues with Bartlett Drive.

The full minutes can be read below:

