Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Aug. 30 – Aug. 31 meeting.

Members:

Met with Dan Cavender and Mike Scott, BPJ Insurance, and Doreen Hull and Mike Sindel, Midwest Public Risk, concerning insurance coverage for the county.

Held a public hearing concerning the county tax rate.

Approved a liquor license for Harry Spencer, Family Dollar in Licking.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Michael Baker, full-time jailer, effective Sept. 8.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Christian Farris, ADS representative, concerning culverts and other options for townships.

Don Stilley, Upton Township, for a short visit.

Linda Bradford to discuss issues with Bartlett Drive.

The full minutes can be read below: