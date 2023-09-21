Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 13 – Sept. 14 meeting.

Members:

  • Reviewed and signed the County Cooperative Re-monumentation Program contract with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
  • Met with Leroy Lane and Mark Robertson, Sherrill Township, and received a copy of the letter sent to MoDOT concerning the abandoning of Shafer Road.
  • Reviewed a letter from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick stating Texas County is on the list for a financial audit in 2024.
  • Held a meeting with the county prosecutor on the Department of Corrections reimbursements, the county trustee, SB190 and a speed limit sign request at the golf course.
  • Requested the county clerk to obtain tax sale information for the yearly review.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • The county clerk who informed the commission that the City of Houston had made a mistake on the electric bill for the justice center last month. The city will credit the county.
  • George Sholtz inquired about updates in the county, SB190, immigration and the bridge on Camp Road.
  • Thomas Rowley pertaining to issues on Bartlett Drive in Pierce Township.
  • A resident concerned with an easement near Bee Rock Road.

The full minutes can be read below:

