Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 13 – Sept. 14 meeting.

Members:

Reviewed and signed the County Cooperative Re-monumentation Program contract with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Met with Leroy Lane and Mark Robertson, Sherrill Township, and received a copy of the letter sent to MoDOT concerning the abandoning of Shafer Road.

Reviewed a letter from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick stating Texas County is on the list for a financial audit in 2024.

Held a meeting with the county prosecutor on the Department of Corrections reimbursements, the county trustee, SB190 and a speed limit sign request at the golf course.

Requested the county clerk to obtain tax sale information for the yearly review.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

The county clerk who informed the commission that the City of Houston had made a mistake on the electric bill for the justice center last month. The city will credit the county.

George Sholtz inquired about updates in the county, SB190, immigration and the bridge on Camp Road.

Thomas Rowley pertaining to issues on Bartlett Drive in Pierce Township.

A resident concerned with an easement near Bee Rock Road.

The full minutes can be read below: