Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 13 – Sept. 14 meeting.
Members:
- Reviewed and signed the County Cooperative Re-monumentation Program contract with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
- Met with Leroy Lane and Mark Robertson, Sherrill Township, and received a copy of the letter sent to MoDOT concerning the abandoning of Shafer Road.
- Reviewed a letter from State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick stating Texas County is on the list for a financial audit in 2024.
- Held a meeting with the county prosecutor on the Department of Corrections reimbursements, the county trustee, SB190 and a speed limit sign request at the golf course.
- Requested the county clerk to obtain tax sale information for the yearly review.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- The county clerk who informed the commission that the City of Houston had made a mistake on the electric bill for the justice center last month. The city will credit the county.
- George Sholtz inquired about updates in the county, SB190, immigration and the bridge on Camp Road.
- Thomas Rowley pertaining to issues on Bartlett Drive in Pierce Township.
- A resident concerned with an easement near Bee Rock Road.
The full minutes can be read below: