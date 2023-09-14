Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 6 – Sept. 7 meeting.

Members:

Had a phone conversation with Ryan Hilton, CPI Technologies, concerning voicemail issues and servers.

Reviewed and sent townships a list of bridges that will be inspected by MoDOT in November.

Reviewed Lundy Road Bridge, Rainbow Road, Varvel Road Bridge and Bartlett Drive Bridge.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Marshall Barnard, full-time jailer, effective 8/2/2023.

Discussed issues with WEX fuel cards.

Reviewed a letter from Southwest Missouri Forensics concerning increases in cost of services for the coming year.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Jeff Malam concerning the length of Bartlett Drive.

A property owner with questions on establishing a family burial plot.

The full minutes can be read below: