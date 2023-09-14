Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 6 – Sept. 7 meeting.
Members:
- Had a phone conversation with Ryan Hilton, CPI Technologies, concerning voicemail issues and servers.
- Reviewed and sent townships a list of bridges that will be inspected by MoDOT in November.
- Reviewed Lundy Road Bridge, Rainbow Road, Varvel Road Bridge and Bartlett Drive Bridge.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Marshall Barnard, full-time jailer, effective 8/2/2023.
- Discussed issues with WEX fuel cards.
- Reviewed a letter from Southwest Missouri Forensics concerning increases in cost of services for the coming year.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Jeff Malam concerning the length of Bartlett Drive.
- A property owner with questions on establishing a family burial plot.
