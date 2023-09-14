Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 6 – Sept. 7 meeting.

Members:

  • Had a phone conversation with Ryan Hilton, CPI Technologies, concerning voicemail issues and servers.
  • Reviewed and sent townships a list of bridges that will be inspected by MoDOT in November.
  • Reviewed Lundy Road Bridge, Rainbow Road, Varvel Road Bridge and Bartlett Drive Bridge.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Marshall Barnard, full-time jailer, effective 8/2/2023.
  • Discussed issues with WEX fuel cards.
  • Reviewed a letter from Southwest Missouri Forensics concerning increases in cost of services for the coming year.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • Jeff Malam concerning the length of Bartlett Drive.
  • A property owner with questions on establishing a family burial plot.

The full minutes can be read below:

Approved-Minutes-for-Sept-6-7Download

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply