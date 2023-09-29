Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 20 – Sept. 21 meeting.
Members:
- Met with Sarah Callahan and Trent Courtney, SCOCOG, Kimberley Bittle, Forestry Service and Ronnie Duncan and Brad Richards, Boone Township, on the Paddy Creek bridge project.
- Janice Weddle and Kyle Wake, Mizzou Extension Office, gave updates, discussed the VIDA program and a community garden at the justice center. A 2024 budget discussion will be had Dec. 14.
- Reviewed petition signatures from members of Oakwood Estates wanting speed limit signs.
- Heard from Curt Flagle on the road rally that took place in Texas County.
- Reviewed and discussed an email from Thomas Rowley about Bartlett Road in Pierce Township.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Grant Wilson and Madison Baker, of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office, with updates and concerns.
- Ed Close with information concerning roads in the Golden Hills.
- Stace Holland, TCMH, about an Oct. 12 meeting and the obstetrics program.
- Linda Bradford and Fred Wagner concerning Pierce Township.
- Barb and Tim Tippit on SB190.
- Chris Rutledge, MoDOT, about Bartlett Dr. in Pierce Township and C.A.R.T. funds.
- Jeff Malam who presented a copy of a letter he would be sending out about the length of Bartlett Dr. in Pierce Township.
The full minutes can be read below: