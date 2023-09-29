Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Sept. 20 – Sept. 21 meeting.

Members:

Met with Sarah Callahan and Trent Courtney, SCOCOG, Kimberley Bittle, Forestry Service and Ronnie Duncan and Brad Richards, Boone Township, on the Paddy Creek bridge project.

Janice Weddle and Kyle Wake, Mizzou Extension Office, gave updates, discussed the VIDA program and a community garden at the justice center. A 2024 budget discussion will be had Dec. 14.

Reviewed petition signatures from members of Oakwood Estates wanting speed limit signs.

Heard from Curt Flagle on the road rally that took place in Texas County.

Reviewed and discussed an email from Thomas Rowley about Bartlett Road in Pierce Township.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Grant Wilson and Madison Baker, of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office, with updates and concerns.

Ed Close with information concerning roads in the Golden Hills.

Stace Holland, TCMH, about an Oct. 12 meeting and the obstetrics program.

Linda Bradford and Fred Wagner concerning Pierce Township.

Barb and Tim Tippit on SB190.

Chris Rutledge, MoDOT, about Bartlett Dr. in Pierce Township and C.A.R.T. funds.

Jeff Malam who presented a copy of a letter he would be sending out about the length of Bartlett Dr. in Pierce Township.

The full minutes can be read below: