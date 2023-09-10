The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval at its Sept. 8 open meeting to increase prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping and commercial permits offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The hikes will take effect Feb. 29, 2024.

Most MDC permit prices have remained the same for the past 20 years. MDC proposed the permit price adjustments to keep up with rising costs of goods and services it uses to manage its more than 1,000 conservation areas along with nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries and other facilities.

MDC received initial approval on its proposed permit price adjustments from the commission at a May 19 meeting. MDC then offered a public comment period from July 4 through Aug. 2 where it received about 250 public comments along with feedback on the proposals from numerous conservation-related groups and organizations.

Missouri is home to more than 1 million anglers, 500,000 hunters and several thousand trappers. MDC issues nearly 2.6 million hunting, fishing and trapping permits each year.

On average, most resident hunting and fishing permit prices would be adjusted by about $1.

“Compared to other states, Missouri permit prices are still in the middle-to-lower end of the scale and will still be a bargain,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “The average price of a resident firearm deer permit for surrounding states is $54 compared to Missouri’s new price starting in 2024 of $18.”

Not all permit prices will increase. Based on public comments and other feedback received, MDC will not raise permit prices for resident and nonresident Daily Fishing Permits, annual Trout Permits, and resident and nonresident Fur Dealer’s Permits.