A lease agreement between the city and library, a new fire department training facility and water system testing were among matters discussed Monday by the Houston City Council.

Janet Fraley, from the Texas County Library Foundation board, presented a lease option between the city and library that was signed Sept. 19, 2022. It is a 50-year lease that was updated with one sentence at the end that says the landlord is responsible for implementing an operations and maintenance plan, as required by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA). The council unanimously agreed to sign the amended version, for a new library at First and Pine Streets, against the advice of the counsel.

Robbie Smith, fire chief, asked the council for permission to seek bids for a training facility that will cost approximately $650,000 to $670,000. Smith believes that the price will increase significantly if they wait and that the sales tax money allotted to the fire department will be sufficient to cover the expenses. Currently, the department goes to other areas such as West Plains to train. This would allow the department to train themselves and surrounding areas that provide frequent mutual aid. The council approved Smith to go out to bid for the facility.

Two members of Trekk Design Group, a full-service civil engineering group from Springfield, presented on testing the city should do for its wastewater systems. The council agreed to have its attorney review two contracts, one costing the city $12,500 and one costing over $50,000. The council was tasked with determining if they wanted the basic or extensive option and be ready to sign or decline at the next meeting.

In other matters:

Members questioned several expenses including those paid to Lauber Municipal Law, LLC in the amount of $3,531. Heather Sponsler, city clerk, said $758 was spent in union negotiations and $2,773 for special counsel.

Joe Honeycutt, treasurer, presented on sales tax balances, urging the council and finance committee to look into the use of the fire, police and parks and recreation tax monies.

Shawn Brown, Houston Senior Center board member, asked that the city close Grand Avenue from Mill Street corner to Pine Street corner from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. The council approved the street closure pending one additional business owner’s signature.

Read and adopted ordinances related to the city’s bus service and airport.

Tabled an ordinance that would make a current resolution requiring elected officials to opt-in to an insurance program a law. The proposed ordinance had not been printed.

Approved the economic development job description to be posted.

Heard from Lloyd Wells, new city administrator, on his first week. Wells believed the highlight of his week was traveling with the police department to see its newest officer graduate. He also met with several business owners, employees and citizens.

Brad Evans, police chief, introduced Lane Haley, the newest city police officer. Haley is the department’s ninth member, 10 is ideal.

The mayor and department heads gave updates on tree trimming, sidewalk painting and road sealing happening around the city.

Wells was informed to contact MoDOT to see if they would stripe Holder Drive at U.S. 63.

A fall festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 23 with over 150 vendors, a couple of bands, a running event and more.

Don Romines, alderman, questioned if the yearly audit presentation would happen soon. The report has been in limbo for some time. Romines and other members expressed discontent with the current audit company and suggested they bid the job out next year.

Romines reminded citizens that yard sales can only be two days long with a maximum of four in a year.

Kevin Stilley, alderman, gave kudos to Romines on getting the certificate of deposit information out to the public.

Tim Ceplina, alderman, was absent from the meeting. At 7:38 p.m., the council adjourned into closed session.