The Texas County Coroner answered 21 calls in August 2023.

In the community, there were 15 natural deaths, including cancer (5), heart disease (3), senile degeneration of the brain (3), pancreatitis (1), bowel infarction (1), respiratory failure (1) and pulmonary embolism (1).

There were three accidental deaths in the community, one was due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident, and two were due to accidental drug overdoses: Fentanyl and methamphetamine respectively.

There was one homicide due to gunshot wounds



There were two offender deaths at South Central Correctional Center in August. One death was due to Fentanyl overdose and the other is undetermined at this time pending toxicology results.

On Aug. 17, Coroner Marie Lasater attended the Governer’s Commission on Coroner Standards and Training as one of two appointed coroners on the panel. Objectives for coroner training were discussed.