Defense has often been known to win football games, and that’s what carried the Houston High School squad to a 13-12 victory in a South Central Association conference matchup Friday night on John Mark Hale Field at Mitch Carmack Stadium in Cabool.

The Tigers’ Big Red D produced numerous crucial plays throughout the annual Battle of Texas County that made the difference in the contest.

The big defensive plays began late in the first quarter when the Bulldogs’ offense was forced to turn the ball over on downs at the Houston 29-yard line. The Tigers took advantage and went ahead 6-0 when senior running back Brady Brookshire capped off a sustained drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left in the period. Senior kicker Stone Jackson then booted an extra point that ultimately provided the winning margin and Houston led 7-0.

Houston struck again with a 77-yard drive late in the second quarter the concluded with junior wide receiver Jordan Arthur scoring a touchdown on a 10-yard reverse play. As Arthur was hit at about the 4-yard line, he dove and flew stretched out horizontally the rest of the way to pay dirt, coming back to Earth with the ball on the goal line.

HHS junior Jordan Arthur flies through the air on the way to scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the Tigers’ SCA win Friday night at Cabool.

One of the Big Red D’s biggest moments in the game came on the final play of the first half. After moving the ball inside the Houston 5-yard line with less than a minute to go, Cabool had a golden opportunity to score on a fourth-and-2 play with time running out. But senior running back Tyler Fleetwood was gang-tackled short of the goal line and the Bulldogs remained scoreless at the break.

The teams fought back-and-forth through a third quarter in which neither team scored before Cabool mounted an electrifying comeback in the fourth period.

After gaining possession with a fumble recovery on their own 33-yard line, the Bulldogs moved the ball deep into Houston territory. Facing a fourth-and-4 play at the Tigers’ 18-yard line with about 5 minutes to go in the contest, Cabool got on the board on a pass to Fleetwood from senior quarterback Trey Atkins.

But Houston’s defense responded by stopping Fleetwood on an attempted 2-point conversion run and the Tigers led 13-6.

The Bulldogs maintained the momentum by recovering the ball on an onside kick at their own 49-yard line. Moments later, Fleetwood ran 37 yards down the right side of the field for another touchdown, and Cabool was within a point at 13-12.

But the Big Red D rose up again and gang-tackled Fleetwood again on the following 2-point conversion attempt.

The Bulldogs tried another onside kick, but this time senior Keaton Goetz caught the line-drive boot on the fly and the Tigers had the football at their own 48. Cabool would not gain possession again.

Facing a fourth-and-7 play at the Bulldogs’ 34-yard line, Houston retained possession when senior quarterback Wyatt Hughes competed a pass to Arthur for a first down at the 25.

On a fourth-down play late in the fourth quarter, HHS senior quarterback Wyatt Hughes prepares to throw a pass that resulted in a crucial first down during the Tigers’ win Friday at Cabool.

After the Tigers moved the ball to the 1-yard line on a couple of carries by senior running back Grayson Mitchell, Hughes took a knee while Cabool defenders watched dejectedly on the final play of the ballgame.

Riding a 3-game winning streak, the Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SCA) travel to Thayer next Friday.