The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy responded at about 8 p.m. Aug. 13 to a report of domestic violence at a Country Aire Lane trailer park at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a 28-year-old man there who said he had been in an argument with a 24-year-old woman and she had slapped him in the face and grabbed his shirt, and he had retaliated by biting her right arm.

The woman told the officer she had slapped the man because he was yelling in her face and spitting chewing tobacco in her face. She said the man continued to advance toward her every time she told him to back away, so she slapped him two more times with an open hand.

The deputy was unable to determine a primary aggressor and advised the two people of the 12-hour rule.

On Aug. 18, a woman told a deputy that she is the representative of her late husband’s estate and that a man had been caring for four cows and four or five donkeys at a Turley Road at Plato.

The woman said she went to the property and the animals weren’t there. She said she spoke to the man and he said they had either been sold or were on another man’s property, and she wanted to report them as stolen.

The officer reported that no evidence was found that the incident was a criminal matter.