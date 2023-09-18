The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched Aug. 28 regarding a report of a man and woman arguing while walking on Forrest Drive in Houston.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a neighbor woman who said the couple had been arguing on the road for several hours. The deputy then made contact with the man, 53, and woman, 34, and they confirmed that they had been arguing in the roadway.

The officer was then advised by dispatch that another deputy had been to the same location within 12 hours regarding a domestic disturbance involving the pair and had advised them of the 12-hour rule.

The man and woman were arrested and taken to jail for violating the rule.

On Aug. 31, a 41-year-old Mountain Grove woman submitted a Wright County witness statement to the TCSD.

In the statement, the woman claimed that a 45-year-old man had come to a Hebrew friend group and raped her and a few other women.

A deputy advised the woman that due to the severity of the allegations, she would need to be present for an interview. An interview was set up for Sept. 13, but she didn’t show up and hasn’t cooperated.

The case was subsequently deemed inactive.

On Sept. 12, a deputy responded to Morton Road in Houston regarding a report of attempted theft.

The officer made contact with an Intercounty Electric Cooperative employee who said he had responded to a reported power outage at the location, and that when he arrived, he observed that an electric pole had been cut down and there was a man attempting to take metal pieces off of it. The employee said the man ran away into nearby woods.

The deputy observed multiple marks on the base of the pole indicating it had been cut down with an axe.

Investigation is ongoing.

A 53-year-old man reported on Aug. 27 that numerous items with a total value of $10,900 had been stolen from a shop building in Elk Creek.

A 30-year-old man is a suspect.