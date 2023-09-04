The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched Aug. 19 regarding a report of property damage at Success School.

Upon arrival, the officer observed tire impressions in the gravel parking lot in a circular formation, indicating someone had been doing “donuts” in a vehicle. The deputy then observed that a window at the school’s entrance was splintered and there were rocks on the ground in front of it.

The officer spoke with a school official and viewed surveillance video showing a white Chevrolet pickup spinning in circles and throwing loose gravel around.

The determination was made that a 16-year-old girl was driving the truck, and the county juvenile officer was advised.

A deputy was dispatched to Texas County Memorial Hospital on Aug. 30 regarding a report of a dog bite.

The officer made contact with a 31-year-old woman there who said she was bitten while breaking up a fight between her two pit bulls at her Bado Road residence at Cabool. The woman told the officer the dogs had been euthanized.

A 65-year-old Houston woman reported on Aug. 31 that two chainsaws and a toolbox with a total value of $1,568.52 had been stolen from her Morton Road residence.

The woman told an officer the saws had been sitting on a pallet in a barn and that the toolbox contained about 16 chainsaw chains and some tools.

There are no suspects.