A man from Dixon was arrested Tuesday evening by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Matthew W. Calvert, 53 was arrested on a felony patrol charge of failing to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor patrol charges of driving while intoxicated, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and exceeding the speed limit by 6-10 mph, the patrol said.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.