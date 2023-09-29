Dottie Sue Gahagan Moore, 68, passed away Sept. 29, 2023, in Houston, Mo.. Born April 1, 1955, in Cushing, Okla. to Clarence and Dorthea Alvey Gahagan.

Dottie was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Nicholas Moore.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Teddy Moore of the home; and one son, Timothy Moore of Rolla, Mo.; and her brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Scarlette Moore of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Dottie graduated from Shawnee High School in 1973. She went on to graduate from Shawnee Beauty College. She then married Teddy A. Moore July 3, 1975.

Dottie was a believer, a prayer warrior, and a faithful pastor’s wife for forty-three years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life for Dottie was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Success Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.