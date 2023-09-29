Drury GO will host a board game day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Stratagem Hobbies, and every Saturday thereafter, except for holidays, including deer season.

Bring your own chess/checker board and game pieces, board game of choice and your friends to play.

Some examples of games are: Cribbage, Backgammon, Yahtzee, Monopoly, Scrabble, Sorry, Risk, Life and Rummy.

A chess player has agreed to teach anyone new to chess. Tournaments are possible in the future.

There will be soda, chips and sweet snacks there to purchase.

Community business partners include: Mean Muggin Coffee Bar, Shelter Insurance, Drury GO, Houston Herald, Solo Farms, Pizza Hut, Savor, Subway and Stratagem Hobbies.

For more information or to help sponsor the events, call 417-873-6611.