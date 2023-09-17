This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A fall festival — with numerous activities – is Saturday in downtown Houston.

Megan Ashworth, who last year staged a Christmas event in Houston, is organizing the event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A color run to benefit the Houston High School football team begins with check-in at 7:30 a.m. Run time is 8 a.m. from Lone Star Plaza at Pine and First streets in downtown Houston. The cost is $35. A T-shirt, headband and sunglasses are included in the fee. To learn more, call or text 417-260-4060.

The Not Too Shabby Fall Fest will feature a variety of activities — ranging from apple bobbing to a pie eating contest and sack races and face painting. Proceeds benefit the HHS football team.

For a booth or sponsorship, call 417-260-4060. Pumpkins, corn stalks and mums will be for sale. Numerous reservations for booth space have already been received.

Another activity also will occur in Houston that day: A car seat safety check is 9 to 11 a.m. at the Texas County Health Department at 950 N. U.S. 63.