This fall season, visit Ozark National Scenic Riverways for eight unique guided hiking adventures. All hiking activities are free to the public, and no registration is required.

As summer winds down, it becomes time to plan adventures for fall and winter. Celebrate the new season by immersing yourself in fall colors! The Ozarks are home to countless trails, all of which exhibit spectacular hues in autumn. Hiking is the perfect way to discover these hidden gems of the Ozark Mountains.

2023’s Fall Hiking Series will run from September 23 to December 16. All hikes are on Saturdays and begin at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted. This year’s hikes focus primarily on the “middle” Current River, from Two Rivers to Rocky Falls. This is an area rich with cultural history and unique landscapes.

Always plan accordingly when hiking or participating in any outdoor recreational activity. Hikers should take weather conditions into consideration and be prepared during all seasons. Drinking water, rain gear, maps, snacks, flashlights, sturdy hiking shoes, clothing appropriate for the weather and terrain, and emergency campfire supplies are recommended. Remember to inform someone of your plans.

The fall hikes will be conducted with Ozark Riverways Foundation and Missouri State Parks. Read the descriptions below for general information on each. For more details, visit our website at www.nps.gov/ozar or call (573) 226-3945.

Fall Hiking Activities

September 23: B.A.R.K. Ranger Hike

Bring your four-legged friends and join a Park Ranger for a 1-mile hike around Big Spring. Following the hike, all dogs will be sworn in as Ozark National Scenic Riverways “Bark Rangers” and given exclusive memorabilia, including our new Bark Ranger collar tag! Remember to keep your pet on a 6-foot leash. Meet at Big Spring at 10 am.

September 30: Middle Current Cultural Hike

Explore the historic community of Owls Bend! This 3-mile hike will follow the Ozark Trail and will begin at 10 a.m. at the Powder Mill Trailhead, located near the Powder Mill campground. Learn about local families who settled in the area, stopping at the Ramsey Barn and Owls Bend Schoolhouse.

October 7: Current River Challenge!

Are you up for the challenge? The Current River Challenge passes through three amazing parks: Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Echo Bluff State Park, and Current River State Park! This activity includes three components, each measuring 4 miles in length. You can do the whole challenge or just a portion of it.

The first segment begins at 9 a.m. at the Carr’s Canoe Rental Store, for a 4-mile guided hike from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park. Hikers should park in the overflow parking behind Carr’s Store. The second 4-mile hike begins at Echo Bluff State Park at 11 a.m. and ends at Current River State Park. Finally, after reaching Current River State Park, the last 4-mile stretch is a float back to Round Spring that begins at 1:30 p.m.

For visitors who only want to do part of the challenge, shuttles will be available for transport. Anyone wishing to attend the float should bring their own vessel or reserve one from a concessioner. Hikers are encouraged to bring their lunch if participating in all three segments. Anyone completing the full challenge will receive a special award decal.

October 21: Autumn Colors Hike to Chilton House

Discover the old Lesh-Williams and Chilton farm complex at Owls Bend and tour the Chilton House built in the 1800s! This hike will be a short, 1-mile loop along a historic agricultural landscape. The trail also meanders through old-growth forest, which makes for a brilliant fall display. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Lesh Williams farm complex, located just west of the Powder Mill bridge on State Highway 106.

October 21: Autumn Colors Hike to Klepzig Mill

Meet at the Ozark Trail trailhead located south of Owls Bend at the end of Shannon County Road 533 at 10 a.m. for this 4.5-mile hike. Experience autumn tranquility through lush hillsides and unique geology on the way to Klepzig Mill. A shuttle will return hikers to Owls Bend at the conclusion of the hike.

October 28: Spider Night Hike

Join Park Rangers to search for glowing spider eyes in the haunted hills of Alley! This is a short, ¼-mile Halloween hike through the hills around Alley Spring. Kids are encouraged to attend this event. Bring a flashlight or lantern, as it will be dark and spooky! Meet at the Alley Mill at 5:30 p.m.

November 4: Hike to Honor Veterans

As fall begins to fade, join us to honor veterans with a hike to Stegall Mountain. This hike begins with a brief flag ceremony at Rocky Falls at 10 a.m., before embarking on the Ozark Trail. Hikers can choose to hike to Stegall Mountain and back (5 miles) or take a shuttle up to Stegall Mountain and hike back to Rocky Falls (2.5 miles).

December 16: Prairie Hollow Gorge

Enjoy a breath of fresh air during the holiday season while exploring Prairie Hollow Gorge located approximately 1/2-mile from the Two Rivers Campground on State Highway V east of Eminence. Hikers will have a chance to view the gorge from above and from the bottom of the canyon, for a total hiking distance of approximately 1 mile. The gorge provides an excellent opportunity to learn about the geologic history of the Ozarks. Due to limited parking at the trailhead, hikers should meet at the Two Rivers Campground at 10 a.m. for shuttling to the gorge.

Trails serve as a major attraction for hikers, horseback riders, and backpacking enthusiasts. These pathways are also an important part of local Ozark heritage. We encourage visitors to explore these trails on their own or as part of the guided hiking series. Our Park Rangers can provide recommendations about when and where to visit, so you can enjoy all that the area has to offer.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork rivers, the surrounding resources, and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/ozar or call (573) 323-4236. You can also follow us on facebook.com/ozarkriverways or on Instagram @ozarkriverwaysnps.