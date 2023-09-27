A Mountain View woman was involved in a fatal accident Tuesday morning after a crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Effie M. Holden, 93, was driving her 2010 Toyota Corolla eastbound on U.S. 60 and U.S. 63 one mile east of Willow Springs when she traveled off the left side of the road striking a road sign and a tree before coming to rest, patrol said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Howell County Coroner Michael Pauly at 2:56 p.m., according to the patrol report. She was taken to Yarber Funeral Home in Mountain View.

This is the 25th fatality for Troop G compared to 18 at this time last year.

She was not wearing a safety device. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. J. Smith. Assisting was a Howell County deputy.