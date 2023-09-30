Four pedestrians were hurt Saturday morning after they were struck by a truck at a Cabool intersection, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jason Sentman said an eastbound 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Leroy Hamilton, 85, of Cabool, accelerated and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 operated by Angela S. Gorden-Wiley, 67, of Willow Springs, that was either stopped or headed eastbound, the patrol said.

Hamilton’s truck then struck four pedestrians before hitting a parked box truck.

The four hurt are: Elijah H. Morrison, 18, Bois D’Arc; Trenton L. Polm, 30, Cabool; Laurence H. Wiley, 67, Willow Springs; and James L. Brown, 69, of Cabool. Morrison had minor injuries and went to Texas County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Polm had moderate injuries and also was transported to TCMH. Wiley’s injuries were minor and he was treated and released at the scene. Brown had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.

At the scene were the Cabool Police Department, Cabool Fire Department and Tpr. Nathan Poynter.