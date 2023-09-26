Freedom of speech.

It’s a familiar term that represents one of the biggest differences between life in the United States and in most other countries. But it’s also a concept that isn’t adhered to by many of the people who claim to love it most.

Obviously, when the foundational records of this nation refer to such freedoms, they aren’t singling out talking, but are including other forms of expression like the written word and the printed picture. The protection of that significant trio – speaking, writing and imagery – is one of the primary aspects of what has made the U.S. a bastion of freedom for so many years.

And of course, they are indeed protected by an entry in one of the most important and influential documents ever produced in the history of humanity: The United States Constitution (see First Amendment).

But like I said, not everyone gets that. It’s pretty common these days for people to be “all for” freedom of speech until what’s being presented isn’t to their liking.

Basically, it’s OK to say, write or depict anything you wish, as long as it fits into a prescribed set of ideals and matches up with a specific agenda.

I can’t stand that kind of mean-spirited, egotistical double-standard.

It’s like, “I know better than you do, so your speech shouldn’t be as free as mine.” It’s similar to George Orwell’s 1945 book “Animal Farm” (and the subsequent movie in 1954) where you have people these days who actually believe they should be “more equal than others.”

And make no mistake, they might not say that out loud, but their actions clearly tell you what they believe.

When 92-year-old Rupert Murdoch recently stepped down as chairman of his two big media firms – Fox Corporation and News Corp – he sent a note to employees that contained a sentence that’s extremely pertinent to the times in which we’re living: “The battle for the freedom of speech and, ultimately, the freedom of thought, has never been more intense.”

Roger that.

What a person might think of Mr. Murdoch notwithstanding, those words are full of meaning and right on the mark. Right now, freedom is under attack more than ever, and the battle for the mind is in full swing.

My take on it is that we must always be wary of our surroundings and aware of the many potential perils our rights and freedoms face. And when it looks or sounds like they’re being questioned or threatened, we need to be ready to stand up for what’s supposed to be already lawfully ours.

I honestly, sincerely want everyone to have the unbridled ability to say, depict or think whatever they want (as long as no actual harm is done or law is broken), and I don’t understand any other viewpoint regarding freedom of speech. Whatever the subject, who am I to determine what someone else should say or think about it? And conversely, who the heck should have the power to determine what’s OK for me to say or think?

Someone might think something that’s said is stupid, but even if it really, truly is, that doesn’t matter. The fact is, the source more than likely doesn’t consider it stupid, and that can’t just be brushed aside.

To take that a step further, my wife can confirm that I’ve often said in the past that it’s crucial that people “have the right to be stupid.” That’s an integral part of unmitigated freedom.

Anyway, like so many things that have been elevated to “big issue” status of late, I don’t get why this subject would even be debatable or disputable. It seems like a total no-brainer to me.

And the folks who founded this country obviously shared the same mentality. Too bad a bunch of self-proclaimed “thought leaders” disagree.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.