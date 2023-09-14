Members of the Houston Board of Education met last Tuesday night to discuss a potential Land and Water Grant, increased safety on campus and the implementation of a new phone alert system for emergencies.

A grant that is locally referred to as the “track” grant, is being engaged again by Houston Schools. The board is currently working on the submittal process. First round announcements will be announced in April 2024, from June to December 2024, the state will submit it to the National Park Service if approved and from January 2025 to September 2025, allocation and funds will be made available to receiving districts.

Justin Copley, superintendent, also told the board that the Piney River Technical College has added fencing and additional cameras have been installed on campus to increase security.

The school district has also partnered with Raptor Technology to implement a phone alert system for emergencies. The system is currently being tested and will hopefully be implemented this semester, said Copley.

In other matters, members:

Recognized Nikaylee Sheppard, student liaison, for her excellence.

Recognized Jackson Rust, middle school student of the month, for displaying the character trait of kindness.

Received correspondence from the Houston First Church of God.

Approved the Special Education Compliance Plan as presented by Jennifer Johnson.

Heard an update from Jeff Richardson on the Tiger Development Academy.

Heard an update from the facility committee, a group of district employees and community members tasked with brainstorming and considering a list of potential projects. The next meeting will be held Oct. 23.

The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the High School Library Media Center.

The full minutes can be found here: