The Houston Community Foundation announced a grant round for funding begins Monday, Sept. 25.

The foundation, which works to improve the quality of life for individuals in Houston, announced grants of up to $750, will be awarded to 501(c) 3 organizations or other IRS-approved entities (government, school districts and churches).

Applicants must be located within the City of Houston. Persons with questions can contact Ross Richardson at rosslinda1981@gmail.com. The Houston Community Foundation is an affiliate of The Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Questions about the application process or with technical questions can call Rachel Tripp at 417-864-6199.

In addition to the local grants, there are other opportunities that may interest area organizations: •The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is partnering with Children’s Trust Fund to launch a $670,000 grant program to support nonprofits that prevent, identify or treat child abuse and neglect in the CFO’s service area of central and southern Missouri.

•The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, with support from Delta Dental of Missouri, is launching a new $130,000 grant program to improve dental health for children attending rural schools.

Here is the address to apply: www.cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Applications are due 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 25.