A Houston man was hurt Tuesday morning in an accident east of Lebanon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Anthony C. Goff, 29, was driving his 1999 Ford Explorer eastbound on Highway 32 10 miles east of Lebanon when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a dirt embankment, struck a fence and overturned, patrol said.

Goff, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. M. S. Mizer.