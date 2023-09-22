A Houston native has been named the West Plains School District’s transportation director for the 2024-2025 school year.

Dr. Donnie Miller will assume the position following the retirement of the current director.

Miller has served as the West Plains Middle School principal since 2021. Before joining the middle school team, he served as West Plains Elementary principal. He also is a former school administrator at Plato and Success.

“Dr. Miller is a great educator with many years of classroom and leadership experience. He will be a great leader as our district transportation director,” said Dr. Wesley Davis, superintendent.

Miller will begin his new duties on July 1, 2024. The board of education recently approved the employment.