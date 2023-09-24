A Houston man was injured Saturday night in a one-vehicle accident in Henry County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Rickey A. Bonds, 41, of Houston, was driving a southbound 2019 Ford F-150 on Highway 7 that hydroplaned, crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the left side of the highway, struck a ditch and overturned.

A passenger, Kenneth L. Crumbley, 63, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, said Tpr. T.R. Williams.

Both drivers were wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled in the 6:25 p.m. wreck.