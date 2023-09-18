Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during August was down compared to a year ago, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $79,199.76 for the month of August. That’s down $7,110.96 from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $80,282.19. That’s a decrease of $7,915 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $19,831.07 in the month of August. That’s down $1,747.95 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $19,831.07 for the month. That is a decrease of $1,747.94 from the same period last year.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $12,960.60 for the month. That’s up $2,142.31 from the same period last year.