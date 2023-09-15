Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a regular closed session on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The board:
- Approved an early graduation request by Honey Hickman, contingent with all state and local requirements.
- Accepted the resignations of Travis Warner, shuttle bus driver/custodian; and Dana Lewis, food service.
- Employed Robert Easley, custodian; Jeff McNiell, constitution project sponsor; LeAnn Edington, part-time elementary instructional coach; Dakota Burchett, middle school assistant track coach; Maggie Moore, Bright Futures liaison; Madyson Tune, pep club co-sponsor; and Julia Sloan, pep club sponsor.
- Dr. Copley presented school protection officer training completion certificates to the board.