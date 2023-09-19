This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Tiger Fieldhouse.

Health Occupations Students of America students at Houston are sponsoring the event. The goal is 55 donors. Persons can register in advance at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/131073.

Persons need a photo I.D. during the check-in process. Those who donate receive two tickets to Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield and a T-shirt.

For more information, visit www.cbco.org or call 800-280-5337.