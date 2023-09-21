The annual “Geezers on the Go!” walk–a–thon will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, to raise funds for the Houston Senior Center.

This is the Center’s biggest fundraising event of the year with a goal of $7,000. This year’s event will include live music, a color guard, vendors and a fish fry to conclude the festivities.

There will be three walking routes for those who wish to show their support throughout the community.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and walk beginning at 10 a.m. Kirk Pierce will be providing music during the event. Local vendors will be featured throughout the morning, followed by the fish fry from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local businesses are encouraged to participate, and applications for sponsorship are available now. Contact Kevin Evans at 417-967-4119. Registration and pledge forms can also be picked up at the Senior Center at 301 S Grand Ave.

“This event is critical to operations at the Houston Senior Center. Our funding is sourced through grants and contributions from recipients but it does not cover the cost of our daily expenses,” says Kevin Evans, SeniorAge Center Lead.

“Our goal is to address two of the biggest challenges facing older adults today – malnutrition and isolation. Malnutrition affects older adults more than any other demographic. Our center provides nearly 33,000 meals to older adults in Houston and throughout Texas County.

We also host activities nearly every weekday at the center including pool, shuffleboard, canasta, BINGO, Singalongs, live music, education and exercise opportunities.”

Oct. 14, 2023

Registration 9:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremony 10 a.m. (includes color guard)

Walk Begins at 10 a.m. (after opening ceremony)

Vendors and Live Music available 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Fish Fry 11:30 a.m.

In partnership with SeniorAge, the Houston Senior Center supports the needs of older adults as they age in place. We offer a hot lunch five days a week as well as frozen meals for seniors who qualify. The suggested contribution for meals is $3.50.

Find us on Facebook, call us at 417-967-4119, or drop in at 301 S. Grand Ave from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.