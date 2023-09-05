Linda “Gail” Carter, daughter of the late Wilber Vernon Mayfield and May (Bolinger) Mayfield, was born on Aug. 22, 1944, in Salinas, Calif. She passed away Sept. 3, 2023, at her home, in Mountain Grove with her loving family by her side, at the age of 79.

Gail married the love of her life, Gene Carter, on April 6, 1963, in Mountain Grove. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Two children were born to this union.

She is survived by her husband Gene, her children Linda Pamperien and husband Chris of Mountain Grove, Howard Carter and wife Tina of Marshfield, seven grandchildren, Justin Brown and wife Cameron, Shelby Ellison and husband Nathan, Adam Carter and friend Macie Gustamante, Doug Walls, Christa Torres and husband Tyler, Lindsey Shelton and Bailey Pamperien, and three great-grandchildren whom she adored, Lyla May and Caroline Jean Ellison and Ava Jane Brown, one brother Ron Mayfield and wife Freda of Battlefield and many other relatives and friends.

Gail was a hard worker and would always do anything to make sure her family had everything they needed. Gail was a homemaker and stayed home for the first several years after Linda and Howard were born. She then worked at Brown Shoe Factory until it closed. Gail obtained her real estate license and for the next several years worked for Gasperson Realty. Her next job adventure was Walmart where many people remember her as the “friendly lady at the photo lab.” Gail retired after winning her battle with breast cancer in 2010.

First and foremost, she loved taking care of her family and was an amazing homemaker. As a young mother, she would hand sew the majority of the family’s clothing. For her entire life, she was the go-to for any rips or tears that needed repaired and could fix just about anything. Her love of quilting was born from this. She was so talented and enjoyed making her family wall hangings, baby blankets or bedspreads. Gail was always ready and willing to do whatever was needed for her grandkids. She was always going above and beyond to take them to any appointments, ball games or practices. She was quirky, quick-witted and was always ready to watch any of her favorite movies (Overboard, Urban Cowboy, Road House, or anything John Travolta).

Her cooking and baking talents were remarkable as well, you could always count on fresh bread or dessert nearby. Gail always wanted to make sure Gene was also taken care of. She would have dinner ready for him regardless of the time he would get home from work. She enjoyed having family fish fries after her and Gene would catch their limit in Oklahoma. While in Oklahoma, Gail would also like to sit at the slot machine for a while to try her luck. Great memories were made during the many trips to the casinos with her sister-in-laws (Bea and Betty) and Gene.

There are not enough words to describe her life…loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, kind, generous, funny, full of joy, with a spitfire spirit. Outwardly a gentle soul; beneath the strength of a determined survivor.

Gail received Christ as her Savior and was baptized as a young lady. During her last hospitalization, she rededicated her life to Christ. While our hearts are broken without her here, we have great comfort in knowing that she is made whole again with her Savior. Gail will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A visitation for Gail will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Mountain Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Cemetery in memory of Gail. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

PAID