Liam Beesler, 9, was diagnosed with T Cell Leukemia July 14. He has been at St. Jude’s in Memphis, Tenn. since. Today he returns home to Houston.

He will be escorted into town around 4:30 p.m. today.

He is the son of Devin Garrett, Stephanie Garrett and Collin Beesler.

Watch him come home from the Grand Cam.