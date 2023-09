Montalto Coffee Company, previously just a mobile coffee trailer, will now have a brick-and-mortar location in Houston.

Sara and Tony Montalto, the owners, engaged with Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) to create a business plan and apply for a $50,000 microloan.

The couple was approved for the loan in August and will now open a brand-new location near Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The mobile coffee trailer will remain open.