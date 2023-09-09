A man from Licking was killed Friday night in a vehicle accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Robert L. Clark, 57, was operating a soundbound 2006 Cadillac Escalade that traveled off the right side of Highway HH, striking a culvert and a tree at about 9 p.m. south of Salem.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dent County coroner. Next of kin was notified. The vehicle was totaled, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Assisting at the scene was the Dent County Sheriff’s Department.