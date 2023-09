A Houston man received moderate injuries early Saturday when his motorcycle struck a deer south of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tpr. L.J. Combs said James F. Wilson, 76, was operating the southbound 2003 Harley Davidson on Highway 17 about six miles south of Summersville. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Wilson was wearing a helmet, and the motorcycle was totaled, Combs said.

Members of the Summersville Fire Department were called to assist.