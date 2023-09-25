A Mountain Grove man was hurt Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tommy L. Medlock, 45, was driving his 2023 Ford F-750 Superduty southbound on Hwy. MM six miles north of Mountain Grove when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, striking a ditch, fence and tree, patrol said.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Clinic in Mountain Grove.

He was wearing a safety device. The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. S. J. Crewse.