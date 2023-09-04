A Mountain Grove woman has been appointed to the Missouri State University board of trustees by Gov. Mike Parson.

Melissa Gourley of Mountain Grove was appointed to the post on Friday.

Dr. Gourley serves as veterinarian at Whetstone Veterinary Service in Mountain Grove, which she previously owned.

She is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association. She has served as a member of the Missouri State University’s West Plains Development Board and the Federal Appropriations Committee for Mountain Grove High School. Dr. Gourley holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Missouri State University and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri – Columbia College of Veterinary Medicine.

MSU has a campus in West Plains and Mountain Grove in addition to Springfield.