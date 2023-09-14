Norman Delbert Bradford, age 86, passed away peacefully in Houston, Mo. on Sept. 9, 2023. He was surrounded by family members and loved ones.

He was the son of Delbert and Victoria Bradford of St. Louis. He was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Waltonville, Ill. He was raised in St. Louis and lived there until 1968 when he and his wife Lola with their three children bought a farm and built a beautiful home in Bucyrus.

He is survived by three children: Phyllis Bradford, Bryan Bradford, and Cheri Starcevich, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Lola Bradford.

Norman worked with his dad as a builder and eventually fulfilled his dream of becoming a farmer.

Norman was an avid aviator, hunter, car enthusiast, and animal lover. He was a hard worker and passed that value on to his children.

A small graveside service will be held at Craddock Cemetery for family members and invited guests. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

PAID