If you have a phone of any type, you have received those automated calls that are trying to sell, ask your opinion or advise their opinion.

In fact, most have received them so often; as soon as the robotic or automated voice is heard, they just hang up. 9-1-1 emergency is not immune from receiving these calls. Many are received on the non-emergency number and a few on the emergency line. Dispatch must answer each one and follow through making sure there is not an emergency, most times it is just a “robocall” but then there are times it is not. Below are a few examples that have been received over the past year as such.

On this day, it had been a busy day with a variety of calls, as the phone rings again…

Hope: “9-1-1 Wh…”

As Hope was trying to finish the question, a voice was speaking advising her about a crash that had been detected. The robotic voice stated that the subscriber had not responded to their phone. It went on to give a location with GPS coordinates, and a radius of four meters. This information was repeated until Hope released the call. Dispatch sent a full response, EMS, Fire and Law. All responded to the area and no crash was found. While the field responders were on the way dispatch was researching the phone number that was shown when the call was received. They were able to find a name to match and with that eventually an address.

The field responders were still in the area with no crash found. The fire, and law personnel started spreading out searching for a larger area and down the side roads. Simultaneously, a deputy responded to the address dispatch had for the phone, and fire personnel were walking the area where the GPS had given. Dispatch had been calling the number repeatedly trying to get an answer. LOCATED! The iPhone that had auto called in, was in the grass on the side of the road. It was determined that the phone had fallen off a vehicle and detected a crash. Later that day, the phone owner was reunited with the phone.

This next call dispatch was in the slow early morning hours, not many active calls and most of the county was well asleep. As the phone rings…

Erin: “9-1-1 Wher…”

Before Erin could finish an automated voice came on the line. A severe crash has been detected, coordinates given and on repeat. A full response was sent. EMS, Fire and law. As the fire department was advising they were on the way and almost to the area another call was received. This time there was a person, someone that thought they had seen the headlights of a car off the roadway but was not sure. This caller was in the same location that the crash had been reported and stayed there until responders arrived on scene helping to point out the car. In fact, this was a crash, and it was severe. This was a single car accident with one occupant that was injured and needed immediate medical help. Thanks to the automated call, the quick action of dispatch and the swift response from emergency personnel, the occupant received lifesaving assistance. The minutes that ticked by from the automated call until the next call from the passerby, may have been short but in life and death situations they can be a deciding factor.

This example the evening has ended, and most have settled in for the night. Dispatch has four active calls as the phone rings…

Lizzie: “9-1-1, Where is…”

On the line is an automated call reporting the severe crash with GPS information and a 15-meter radius. As per protocol, a full response was sent. As the field responders were responding, dispatch was calling the phone and researching any information or history for the phone number. All personnel from fire, law and EMS arrived in the area; this was a location with no close homes and very light traffic area. All responders on scene searched and even went to the closest house to check on the occupants, all ok there and not missing a phone. As before, the fire department even looked for a lost phone in the area. Nothing was located. Responders were thorough in the search before leaving scene. For this call, it could have been a phone that fell off a car again or just an accidental notification, we may never know.

There are many avenues where calls such as these are received. These three just happen to be from the person’s smartphone. We do receive notification from multiple alarm companies that have such apps also. Each one is treated with the same concern and response. Many are unfounded or accidental, however there are those ones that are not. Many times, it is not determined until there is someone that arrives on scene to verify. There are many dedicated responders in Texas County, most of them being volunteers. If it were not for their dedication and willingness to help the citizens and work together with each agency, many of these calls may not have the best outcome.

As the question arises, are these calls a nuisance or a lifesaver? If only one person’s life is helped, saved, or changed in any way, my answer is LIFESAVER.

When seconds counts, as they do in emergency situations, rest assured that Texas County Responders from all entities; dispatch, fire, EMS, and law are at-the ready to help. In addition, the citizens have been a great resource in many instances. Relaying information from what is happing is sometimes one of the most important assists that can be received.

The Texas County Emergency Services office in Houston is funded by a 3/8-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters in 2013. Director Terra Culley can be reached by phone at 417-967-5309 or by email at terraculley911@hotmail.com.