A Rolla man was injured Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 63 two miles south of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

James T. Smith, 45, was driving his 1991 Chevrolet 1500 southbound on U.S. 63 when he traveled off the left side of the road, went airborne, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle, patrol said.

Smith was seriously injured and flown by Phelps Air to University Hospital in Columbia.

The vehicle was totaled. He was not wearing a safety device.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. R. Chronister.