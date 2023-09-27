Two teenagers were involved in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday evening north of Hartshorn, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 14-year-old male was driving a 2021 Honda Rancher southbound on Dewitt Dr. one mile north of Hartshorn when he traveled off the right side of the road and overturned ejecting himself and a 15-year-old female passenger, patrol said.

The 14-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported by Mercy Helicopter to Mercy in Springfield. The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mercy in Mountain View.

Neither was wearing a safety device. The vehicle suffered minor damage.

Investigating the accident was Tpr. J. M. Kenyon. Assisting was Msgt. S. N. Foster.