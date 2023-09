An Elk Creek woman was arrested Wednesday morning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lisa A. Milone, 57, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance – Xanax, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated – drugs, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to signal, no seatbelt, failure to properly display license tabs and no valid driver’s license, the patrol said.

Milone was taken to the Texas County Jail and released.