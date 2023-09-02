The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging caution for the Labor Day holiday.

The counting period for the Labor Day holiday began 6 p.m. Friday, and ends 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

In Missouri, seven people died and 398 were injured in 1,041 traffic crashes over the 2022 Labor Day holiday. This means one person was killed or injured every 11.5 minutes. Troopers arrested 121 people for driving while intoxicated during last year’s holiday weekend.

As of mid-morning Saturday, there have been no injury-related accidents in Texas County.

The highway patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Speed, inattention and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways and waterways. Troopers on the roadways will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists.

The public is encouraged to call the Patrol’s Emergency Report Line 800-525-5555 or *55 on cellular phones if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These emergency numbers are operational for both highway and water emergencies. The patrol warns if your celebration includes alcohol, designate someone else to drive whether you are in your boat or your car.