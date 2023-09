The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a woman’s death in Shannon County.

Troopers said a man found his girlfriend dead on Wednesday. Investigators say he had been camping with Mary McWilliams Fletcher, 69, at a remote campground when he discovered her. Troopers say the man had to drive to an Eminence gas station to call 911 because he didn’t have cell service at the campsite.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is waiting on the results of an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.