A Mountain Grove man arrested Friday faces a multitude of charges following an incident the previous evening in Texas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Matthew W. Wade, 41, was the suspect in a Highway AM assault, was involved in an accident (see related story) and then fled the scene Thursday evening.

Wade is held in the Texas County Jail on charges of felony second-degree assault, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree; felony leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter involving an accident, having no insurance and displaying or possessing motor vehicle plates of another person.