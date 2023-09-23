The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking a driver who caused an accident Friday night in Wright County.

Tpr. Justin Dedmon of the patrol said an unknown southbound vehicle attempted to overtake a southbound 2006 Ford Focus and struck it in the rear. It was driven by Jamie L. Douglas, 50, of Lebanon, causing it to run off the highway and overturn. The other vehicle fled, he said.

Receiving moderate injuries was Douglas, who was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Douglas was not wearing a seatbelt. His vehicle was totaled.

The patrol said the accident occurred on Highway 5 about five miles north of Grovespring.