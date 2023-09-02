Piney River Brewing Company in Bucyrus will host a multi-faceted event today (Saturday, Sept. 2) to raise funds for the Houston Education Foundation (HEF) at the brewery in Bucyrus.

Board members from HEF will be at the brewery for most of the day cooking bratwurst and hot dogs. Funds raised from the sale of food will benefit the local foundation. In addition to food sales, a portion of every pint sold at the brewery that day will go to HEF.

A cornhole tournament sponsored by Country Financial Agent JJ Romines will also benefit HEF. The tournament will be managed by Mid MO Baggers from Roby, and they will provide boards and bags as well as managing the tournament.

Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 1 p.m. at the brewery and is open to anyone and all ages. There are two divisions for cornhole play – competitive and recreational. Team entry fees are $60 for two participants and include a brat and a beverage from Piney River Brewing for both players. All tournament entry fees will go to HEF.

Bags begin flying for the cornhole tournament at 2 p.m. when Piney River Brewing will open to the public for the day.

Cornhole contestants can win medals and cash prizes in both divisions. Competitive teams can win $500 for first place, $250 for second place, and $125 for third place. Recreational teams can win $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.

JJ Romines, Country Financial agent and Houston High School alum, will be at the event holding a raffle for tickets to the Tournament of Champions. The drawings are open to anyone in attendance.

Live music will begin at 4 p.m. by the band Kicking Jacksie, a mix of covers of roots rock ‘n roll, country, and rockabilly tunes.

Piney River Brewing has a wide variety of beers available including German Road Oktoberfest, the brewery’s fall seasonal lager, which was just released to the public. Andy’s Root Beer is a non-alcoholic option also available.

“We have been helping the Houston Education Foundation with fundraising efforts for several years, and we are very excited have sponsors helping us make this event even bigger this year,” said Joleen Senter Durham, owner at Piney River Brewing.

Houston Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes educational excellent by providing resources and support for the Houston R-1 School. HEF also awards several scholarships each year to district students. In addition to the sponsorship from Romines, local sponsors of the event include TCMH Healthcare Foundation, Shelter Insurance agent Airicka Barnett-Wiseman, Exp Realty agent Tammy Ramsey, Corner Express, and West Plains Bank and Trust.

“The brewery is family friendly, and we encourage everyone to come out enter the tournament, cheer on a cornhole team, listen to the music, have a brat and a beer or root beer,” Durham said. “It will be a fun day with lots of opportunities for everyone to support a great local cause.”

Additional information about Piney River Brewing and upcoming brewery events can be found at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.