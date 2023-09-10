This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Plans have been announced for Houston’s annual “Taste of Christmas” event, which is Saturday, Dec. 9.

Organizer Cassie Carter said businesses are being sought to host a category.

Local businesses sponsor a category to host and residents enter food items. Residents visit each location and vote for their favorite in each category. Winners are determined by top votes. There is no cost.

Carter said a Christmas parade and community tree lighting also is planned that day.

The deadline for businesses to pick a category is Oct. 1.

Persons can text Carter at 417-260-4674.